Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit.
According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.
Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp.
"Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed yet, but doesn't look good. Camp WR will likely be added w David Bell, Anthony Schwartz & Javon Wims also down," Mary Kay Cabot reported.
This is a tough loss for the Browns, who will likely look to add wide receiver depth moving forward.
Cleveland is currently in training camp.