Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit.

According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp.

"Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed yet, but doesn't look good. Camp WR will likely be added w David Bell, Anthony Schwartz & Javon Wims also down," Mary Kay Cabot reported.

This is a tough loss for the Browns, who will likely look to add wide receiver depth moving forward.

Cleveland is currently in training camp.