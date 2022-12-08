Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve
The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks.
Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion.
In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After tallying 174 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, Schwartz continued to see scarce playing time in 2022. The former Auburn wideout caught four of 10 targets for 51 yards and took four carries for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Schwartz hasn't played more than 12 offensive snaps in a game since Week 1.
Cleveland has rarely utilized wide receivers other than Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. David Bell, who ranks third among Browns wideouts with 20 catches and 169 yards, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury.
Schwartz's season could be over. The 22-year-old won't be eligible to return until the Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.