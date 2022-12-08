Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks.

Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion.

In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After tallying 174 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, Schwartz continued to see scarce playing time in 2022. The former Auburn wideout caught four of 10 targets for 51 yards and took four carries for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Schwartz hasn't played more than 12 offensive snaps in a game since Week 1.

Cleveland has rarely utilized wide receivers other than Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. David Bell, who ranks third among Browns wideouts with 20 catches and 169 yards, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury.

Schwartz's season could be over. The 22-year-old won't be eligible to return until the Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.