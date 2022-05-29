Browns Won't Cut Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 30: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

While some NFL teams are probably waiting for the Cleveland Browns to cut Baker Mayfield, that reportedly will not be happening.

According to cleveland.com, the Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield.

"The Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July, a league source tells cleveland.com," Mary Kay Cabot reports.

ESPN reported on Sunday morning that teams aren't willing to pay Mayfield his whole salary.

"Very slow, but here are two things that could sort of speed this up. If the Browns would just agree to paying most of his $18.8 million in guaranteed money this year. Right now, the teams I've talked to believe the Browns would maybe pay half of that, or something around there, which is progress that the Browns are at least willing to be flexible here. But, teams like the Panthers or some others who have at least looked into [it] would need a lot of that money covered. They probably don't want to pay Baker more than $5 or $6 million at this point because they know they have all of the leverage against the Browns, who have their quarterback situation all worked out.

"I'm also told there is some guarantees structure that the Browns could get some salary-cap relief if Baker were to say, 'Hey, I'll lessen those guarantees. You know, I can still make the money back on a new deal with a new team.' Why would he do that though, right? He's got $19 million that's on the books, guaranteed. So, he's probably not going to be flexible, though the Browns would love that. Probably not going to happen. That's why this is at a standstill. Look for mandatory minicamp though in mid-June to maybe speed this up because it's sort of an artificial deadline. He doesn't want to show up, but it is mandatory."

Not everyone agrees with the Browns decision to hold onto Mayfield.

"This is stupid and the #Browns are a bad organization Surprise surprise," one fan tweeted.

"Translation: SOMEONE PLEASE TRADE FOR HIM!!!," another fan added.

Mayfield was not in attendance at Browns OTAs this week.

We appear to be in a holding pattern with Mayfield for now.