Browns Working Out AJ McCarron: NFL World Reacts

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 26: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a long offensive play against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen will work out for the Browns this week.

McCarron suffered a torn ACL during last year's preseason. The Falcons then placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Prior to his stint with the Falcons, McCarron spent time with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. In 17 career games, the Alabama product has 1,173 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

When the news broke that Cleveland would bring in McCarron for a workout, several people admit they were surprised he's still in the NFL.

There were also a few people that brought up the time Cleveland tried to acquire McCarron via trade.

The Browns and Bengals agreed to a deal that would send McCarron to Cleveland in exchange for a pair of picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, the Browns failed to file the paperwork before the trade deadline.

McCarron's chance to be the franchise quarterback of the Browns is long gone, but he could potentially earn an invite to training camp.

The Browns' quarterback room currently features Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.