Report: Redskins Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Bruce Allen

Changes in Washington are going to be more widespread than originally thought. Dan Snyder fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier this season, and the front office is also set for a shuffle, with Bruce Allen set to be removed from his football operations role, per a new report.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Allen will no longer have control of football decisions. It is unclear what his role with the franchise will be going forward, if he has one at all.

Allen took over as the team’s general manager in 2010, after four years in the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was promoted to team president in 2017.

From the site’s JP Finlay:

Redskins team president Bruce Allen will be out of running the team’s football operations by Monday, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation informed NBC Sports Washington. A Redskins spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The team is traveling to Dallas for its final game of the season. This is a developing story as Allen’s role within the organization runs beyond just football and it’s unclear what other changes will happen but the immediate news is that after a decade in charge of the Redskins on the field Allen will no longer serve that role.

This adds intrigue to the head coaching hire, especially with big names like Urban Meyer connected with the team. Meyer was seen in the owners’ box for a game a few weeks ago. It has been suggested that he would request a higher level of roster control than other potential suitors, like the Dallas Cowboys, may grant him. Meyer also coached the team’s two star offensive rookies, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, at Ohio State in 2018. Other reports suggest that Meyer is not interested in the opening, but it is hard to parse all of the conflicting information that has come out in recent weeks.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has also been connected to the opening.

During Bruce Allen’s time in Washington, the team is just 45-82, with an 0-1 playoff record. The team’s lone winning record was the 10-6 season in 2012.

