Bruce Arians Addresses Tom Brady Rumors: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Tom Brady #12 during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians has once again been asked about the rumors of a rift with Tom Brady, which according to some, led to his retirement from the National Football League.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach finds the rumors to be humorous.

“People love to talk about it,” Arians said on “The Cook and Joe Show” on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “Tom is fantastic. He’s one of those guys who wants everything answered before he takes the field. You don’t leave a stone unturned on his preparation. He comes to practice like a little 12-year-old kid. He has a big smile on his face. He’s joking. He’s competing nonstop.”

The Buccaneers are now led by head coach Todd Bowles, but the Arians-Brady rumors won't go away for good.

Perhaps we'll never know the full truth about the relationship between Arians and Brady. However, it's clear that Arians believes there was nothing wrong.