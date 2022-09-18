Bruce Arians Clip Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is no longer coaching the Buccaneers, though he played a role in Sunday's game in New Orleans.

The former Tampa Bay head coach was spotted on the sideline right before the in-game fight between the Buccaneers and the Saints on Sunday.

Video of Arians went viral.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the video on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay ended up rallying from a first half deficit to defeat New Orleans, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps we'll see Arians on the sideline next week.