Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers withstood a three-game losing streak to reclaim the NFC South lead with consecutive wins.

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians defended offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich from criticism by saying Tom Brady deserved some blame for the poor start.

"I don't think it was fair to Byron," Arians said. "Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad."

He added that Tampa Bay's struggling running game forced Leftwich to decide, "Forget this, I'm putting the ball in Tom's hands."

After throwing 43 touchdowns alongside Arians last season, Brady only has 12 in 10 games. His 6.6 yards per attempt matches 2019 as the second-lowest mark of his career as a starting quarterback.

However, Arians believes Brady and the Bucs are turning the corner.

"I'm really optimistic about the rest of the season," he said. "First off, we're getting healthy. Tom smiled at practice last week for the first time this season. He's going to be fine."

Vintage Brady returned when the seven-time Super Bowl champion orchestrated a game-winning drive with under a minute remaining to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The 45-year-old then exceeded a 100 quarterback rating for the second time this season in a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

Brady hasn't always played up to his standards, but the 5-5 Buccaneers still control a lackluster NFC South. They'll look to get back above .500 when facing the Cleveland Browns after their Week 11 bye.