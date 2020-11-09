Bruce Arians Reacts To Tom Brady’s Sunday Night Performance

Tom Brady had easily one of the worst performances of his entire career Sunday night.

The future Hall of Famer threw for zero touchdowns and a mind-blowing three interceptions in a 38-3 routing by the Saints. Nothing was going right for the Bucs, but Brady’s performance certainly stuck out more than anything.

Sunday’s 35-point beating marks the worst loss in the championship quarterback’s career.

Brady addressed his play after the game.

“We didn’t play well in any phase of the game,” Brady said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootball Talk. “Everyone’s got to do a lot better. And it starts with me.”

These interceptions weren’t flukes or tipped passes, they were baffling mental errors by the usually perfect QB. Brady’s third interception was especially bad. The former Patriot felt the pass rush coming behind him and threw up a looping duck right into the arms of a Saints DB.

Coming into Sunday, Brady had only thrown three interceptions all season (two of which came in the Bucs’ first matchup with New Orleans). The All-Pro quarterback hasn’t thrown three interceptions in a single game since 2011.

As a head coach who just landed arguably the greatest QB of all time this season, Bruce Arians isn’t going to put all the blame on his golden goose. The Tampa Bay coach attributed the picks to playing catch up after conceding an early lead.

“When you’re down 28, you’re not running the ball, the pressure is coming,” Arians said in a postgame press conference. “Still no excuse for interceptions, but he was getting hit. It’s definitely not on him.”

Brady and the Bucs have looked solid all season with the exception of their two games against the Saints. Tampa Bay’s only other loss of the season came in a one-point defeat to the Bears in Week 5.

With Sunday nights win, the Saints jumped the Bucs for solo first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay falls to 6-3 and New Orleans improves to 6-2.

Brady will look to bounce back next Sunday as the Bucs take on a struggling Panthers team.