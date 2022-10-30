Buccaneers Are Reportedly Open To Notable Trade
Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing to start the 2022 regular season than Tampa Bay.
The Bucs dropped to 3-5 on the season following Thursday night's loss to the Ravens. Tampa Bay entered the year as a Super Bowl contender, but right now, the Bucs don't even look like a playoff team.
Is a trade coming?
According to NFL Network, the Bucs are open to at least one notable trade.
"Sean Murphy-Bunting could be traded by the deadline, per @RapSheet Murphy-Bunting is playing a career low 12% of the snaps this season after playing 84% in 2020 and 74% in 2021. He's young, cheap, and has experience playing in the slot," Dov Kleiman tweeted.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucs make a move, considering how much they've been struggling.
The trade deadline is approaching fast.