Buccaneers Are Reportedly Open To Notable Trade

Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing to start the 2022 regular season than Tampa Bay.

The Bucs dropped to 3-5 on the season following Thursday night's loss to the Ravens. Tampa Bay entered the year as a Super Bowl contender, but right now, the Bucs don't even look like a playoff team.

Is a trade coming?

According to NFL Network, the Bucs are open to at least one notable trade.

"Sean Murphy-Bunting could be traded by the deadline, per @RapSheet Murphy-Bunting is playing a career low 12% of the snaps this season after playing 84% in 2020 and 74% in 2021. He's young, cheap, and has experience playing in the slot," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucs make a move, considering how much they've been struggling.

The trade deadline is approaching fast.