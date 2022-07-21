Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Pro Bowl Tight End
Tom Brady appears to have his Rob Gronkowski replacement.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are signing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph.
"Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source," he reports.
Rudolph, 32, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-20, making two Pro Bowls. He spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants.
Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason.
The Bucs are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams.