Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Pro Bowl Tight End

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jog onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady appears to have his Rob Gronkowski replacement.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are signing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph.

"Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source," he reports.

Rudolph, 32, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-20, making two Pro Bowls. He spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason.

The Bucs are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams.