Buccaneers Get Discouraging News On Antonio Brown

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown still looks to be banged up heading into this week.

Brown looks to be in a walking boot coming off the Bucs bye week and that means his status going into their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday is in question.

Even after their Bye week, #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is still in a walking boot. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2021

Brown originally got hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. He suffered an ankle injury late in the game and never returned.

Since then, Brown was ruled out for the Bucs Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, plus their Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay must have been hoping that the injury would be healed after the Week 9 bye week but that doesn’t look to be the case.

Prior to the injury, Brown was putting up some impressive numbers. Against the Eagles, he finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, plus a touchdown. The week prior against the Dolphins, Brown had seven receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

For his last three games, Brown has 280 combined receiving yards and three touchdowns. The team is deep at wide receiver, but he’s still a player that Tampa doesn’t want to be without for an extended period of time.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the WFT will be at 1 p.m. ET.