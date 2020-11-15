The Buccaneers Are Having A Horrible Travel Experience Tonight

Nothing seems to be going right for the Buccaneers recently.

The Bucs reportedly spent five hours waiting on the tarmac for their team plane to take off on Saturday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this information on Twitter hours ago.

Adding to the difficulty of traveling during the time of COVID: The #Bucs have been waiting for about 5 hours on the tarmac due to mechanical issues before traveling to Carolina. They’re set to leave now, but some disruption on their road trip to play the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Despite Rapoport’s reports that “they’re set to leave now,” the team still has yet to take off from the Tampa Bay airport due to more mechanical issues with the plane. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the team was forced to de-board the plane and are currently waiting in the hanger for a replacement.

The @Buccaneers still have not left the airport yet for Charlotte because of issues with airplane. Team personnel have de-boarded plane and are currently in a hangar waiting for another plane @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 15, 2020

The Bucs are slated to take on the Panthers in Charlotte at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. Even if the plane were to take off right now, the team wouldn’t arrive in North Carolina until late tonight. With a whole plane switch taking place, it’s looking like Tampa Bay is in for a long night.

This debacle comes directly after the Buccaneers embarrassing 38-3 loss to the the Saints last Sunday. For a team looking to bounce back, these kind of setbacks are certainly not what they need.

Update: The Buccaneers are reportedly finally in the air.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T.

So after roughly 6 hours of delays with their plane, the Bucs are now boarding a new plane to head to Charlotte. estimated to arrive around 11 pm tonight. Not ideal with the early kickoff. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2020