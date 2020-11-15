The Spun

The Buccaneers Are Having A Horrible Travel Experience Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nothing seems to be going right for the Buccaneers recently.

The Bucs reportedly spent five hours waiting on the tarmac for their team plane to take off on Saturday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this information on Twitter hours ago.

Despite Rapoport’s reports that “they’re set to leave now,” the team still has yet to take off from the Tampa Bay airport due to more mechanical issues with the plane. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the team was forced to de-board the plane and are currently waiting in the hanger for a replacement.

The Bucs are slated to take on the Panthers in Charlotte at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. Even if the plane were to take off right now, the team wouldn’t arrive in North Carolina until late tonight. With a whole plane switch taking place, it’s looking like Tampa Bay is in for a long night.

This debacle comes directly after the Buccaneers embarrassing 38-3 loss to the the Saints last Sunday. For a team looking to bounce back, these kind of setbacks are certainly not what they need.

Update: The Buccaneers are reportedly finally in the air.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T.


