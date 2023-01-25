Buccaneers Reportedly Interview Son Of Former NFL Coach For Job

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the inside of the stadium in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their offensive coordinator search Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bucs interviewed Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their vacant role.

Kubiak got his NFL start by working as an offensive assistant for his father, Gary Kubiak, in Denver. He spent three years with the Minnesota Vikings, overseeing the league's 12th-ranked offense as the offensive coordinator in 2021.

While the Vikings jumped to seventh in total offense last season, the Broncos ranked 21st in yards while scoring an NFL-worst 16.9 points per game. Russell Wilson endured the worst season of his career, posting an 84.4 quarterback rating with 16 passing touchdowns in 15 games.

Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after his fourth season with the team. While the former quarterback was once a rising head-coach candidate who called plays for three top-10 offenses and a Super Bowl champion, the unit stumbled in 2022.

The Buccaneers finished 15th in yards and 25th in points. Tom Brady posted the lowest touchdown rate (3.4%) of his career without any help from the league's bottom-ranked rushing attack.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers also plan to interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter