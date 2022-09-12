Buccaneers Share Encouraging Chris Godwin Injury News

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepared to once again play a while without Chris Godwin.

In his first game back since tearing his ACL in December, the star wide receiver left early with a hamstring injury. However, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday afternoon that Godwin might not be as hurt as the team initially feared.

“I don’t think it's as serious as we thought it was,” Bowles said. “But it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals. Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner than later.”

Before Bowles' conference, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Godwin "likely will miss some time," potentially a few weeks. It's unclear if the timeline has changed, as he also noted the team's hope that the wideout's latest injury isn't significant.

Godwin caught all three targets for 35 yards in his return, but he played just 19 snaps before exiting the game. The 26-year-old was expected to get eased back with a limited role even before suffering a possible setback.

While Godwin may avoid another long-term absence, it makes little sense to rush him onto the field for Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints.