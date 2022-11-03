Buccaneers Star Speaks With Reporters Day After Declining Interview

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White spoke to reporters Thursday after brushing them off the previous day.

On Wednesday, White declined to speak to media members in the locker room. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Pro Bowler dismissively told them "I’m good."

Courtesy of The Athletic's Greg Auman, White fielded questions Thursday. He discussed players deriving energy from each other even when they're not making plays.

White had a rough Week 8 showing against the Baltimore Ravens. Along with getting mauled by rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, White might not have given his all on every play.

Former Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp criticized White on Instagram while diagraming a play where the captain didn't appear to make a full-hearted effort.

"How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I’d ask for your ‘C’ off your chest," Sapp said.

When asked about Sapp's comments Thursday, White expressed respect for the Hall of Famer but said "the people that know football know what's going on." He explained what happened during the play Sapp highlighted.

"I was on the far side of the field, on our sidelines, (in) coverage," White said. "The play happened on their sidelines, and I took off running. Obviously I wasn't running the fastest over there. My teammates know what's going on."

White has 63 tackles and three sacks this season, but he's also missed seven tackles. Mistakes also get amplified on a struggling team, and the Bucs have dropped to 3-5 following an ongoing three-game losing streak.

Buccaneers fans will hope to see more energy from White this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.