Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses His Twitter Being Hacked

Giannis Antetokounmpo got caught up in an unfortunate situation this afternoon when his personal Twitter account was hacked.

The culprit posted a series of incredibly vulgar tweets, which made it pretty clear they were not coming from Giannis. Among the targets were LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Khris Middleton and the late Kobe Bryant.

According to his girlfriend, the NBA star also had his phone, email and bank accounts hacked and was sorry for what had been posted. Tonight, Giannis himself addressed the incident and apologized. The Bucks standout also said that the situation is currently under investigation.

“The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said,” Antetokounmpo wrote in a Twitter statement. “I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris, LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior.”

Giannis’ full statement can be found below.

Hopefully the hacker is caught and faces some sort of punishment. It is the least that should happen.

In the meantime, we’re sure Giannis will take steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.