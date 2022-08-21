Bucs Announce Encouraging Tristan Wirfs Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost two key offensive linemen, but they're not expected to begin the season without a third.

Star tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday's joint practice against the Tennesee Titans with a strained oblique. Fortunately, he appears to have avoided a serious setback.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles called Wirfs "day to day" and expects to have the 23-year-old ready for Week 1.

That's some much-needed good news for the Buccaneers, who are already down two linemen.

Center Ryan Jensen, who has started every game for Tampa Bay over the last four seasons, is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Earlier on Sunday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that guard Aaron Stinnie will miss the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and MCL.

One of last year's stablest units is suddenly in peril. Tampa Bay also lost guard Alex Cappa in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals while longtime guard Ali Marpet unexpectedly retired. Losing Wirfs might have been one blow too many to overcome.

The No. 13 pick in 2020 has not missed a single snap on offense during his two-year career. He's been called for just seven penalties in 33 games and received All-Pro recognition last season.

Given the offensive line's uncertainty, the Buccaneers will need Wirfs healthy when opening their season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.