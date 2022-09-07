Bucs Are Predicted To Trade For Notable Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is the quarterback of 2022 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And, if he wants to be, he'll have that title in 2023 and beyond, too.

But given Brady's age - and family situation - it would be surprising if he comes back for another season.

Who will start for Tampa Bay in 2023?

One NFL insider is predicting that the Bucs will trade for a former No. 1 overall quarterback pick.

Jared Goff.

“Unless Brady gets hurt, the Bucs won’t have the chance to land an early first-round quarterback, so they’d likely be searching for a veteran option,” Dallas Robinson wrote.. “Goff is no one’s idea of a superstar, but he’s had NFL success and has the size and arm to fit in Tampa’s system.”

Goff's future in Detroit is likely up in the air. It would not be surprising to see the Lions take a quarterback up high in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Perhaps Goff's future is with another NFC team...