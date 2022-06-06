Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon.

Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is reportedly "optimistic" that Gronkowski will return.

Gronk doesn't believe he'll need much time to get ready.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” he told the New York Post in April. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

Many believe that Tom Brady will ultimately convince Gronkowski to play one more season.

Brady and Gronk have already been doing some working out together, though not on the football field.

Where do you see Gronkowski playing in 2022?