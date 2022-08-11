Bucs GM Was Asked About Tom Brady's Personal Absence

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will take a planned leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to address a personal matter.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Thursday that the star quarterback will step away from the team at least through their second preseason game on Aug. 20. His confidence is "pretty high" in Brady being ready to start the season.

Speaking on Tampa Bay's 95.3 WDAE radio station, Buccaneers general Jason Licht reiterated that this is a pre-planned absence and he's "not worried about it."

"He's focused as ever," Licht said. "He’ll come back even more focused. That’s the least of our concerns.”

Licht echoed Bowles' confidence in Brady suiting up for Week 1's Sunday Night Football clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

"He'll be ready," Licht stated. "There's not many 45-year-olds playing at an MVP level and stuffing Super Bowls in their back pocket, so we're not at all concerned."

Licht downplayed the situation by saying it's "business as usual" in training camp, where Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will receive extra reps.