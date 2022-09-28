Bucs Had 2 Big Returns At Practice On Wednesday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope to welcome back two major pieces of their offense this weekend.

Per the team's injury report, wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith returned to Wednesday's practice as limited participants.

Godwin left Week 1's game, his first one back from a torn ACL, after 19 snaps because of a hamstring injury. He's missed each of Tampa Bay's last two games.

Although Mike Evans will return from a one-game suspension, Tom Brady could once again play without some key wideouts. Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) also practiced on a limited basis. Breshad Perriman sat out with knee and hamstring issues.

Smith also hasn't played since exiting the team's season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys prematurely. He had missed two games across the last seven seasons before an elbow injury cost him the last two contests.

Along with not knowing who will play, the Buccaneers also aren't certain where they'll play. With Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, the NFL may have to move Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs from Tampa Bay.

The league has selected Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, as its contingency destination if they relocate.