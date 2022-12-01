Bucs Had Significant Return At Practice On Thursday
Leonard Fournette is progressing toward a return.
After missing last Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back fully participated in Thursday's practice.
That bodes well for the 27-year-old playing Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Fournette has struggled in his third season with the Bucs, averaging a mediocre 3.4 yards per carry with 777 scrimmage yards in 10 games. But he scored six touchdowns in his last seven games before hurting his hip in a Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Even if fully healthy, Fournette might not return to a featured role.
The Bucs started Rachaad White against Seattle before Fournette's injury, and the rookie responded with a career-high 105 rushing yards in Germany. White accrued 64 rushing and 45 receiving yards with Fournette sidelined last weekend.
Tampa Bay could at least deploy a timeshare to ignite the NFL's bottom-ranked rushing attack.
Despite still leading the NFC South, the 5-6 Buccaneers must get back on track by beating the Saints on Monday Night Football.