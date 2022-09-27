Bucs Make Decision On Bruce Arians' Ring Of Honor Ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to hold Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor ceremony sometime later this year.

Arians was supposed to be inducted into the Bucs' Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs but that won't be happening due to Hurricane Ian.

Ian is expected to hit Tampa Bay head-on this week and there's a chance that the game on Sunday night could be moved to somewhere in the Midwest.

Arians, who's currently in the Bucs' front office, is set to become the 14th person to be inducted into Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor.

The Bucs are currently practicing in Miami for this Sunday's game after they evacuated Tampa Bay earlier this week.

The rescheduled induction will be announced at a later date.