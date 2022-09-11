Bucs 'Not Counting' On Rob Gronkowski: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not everyone seems to be convinced that Rob Gronkowski will stay retired.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it clear that they're not counting on Gronkowski's return.

It sounds like the Hall of Fame tight end will really stay retired.

"Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not counting on Rob Gronkowski to return to football," Adam Schefter reported.

NFL fans are still intrigued.

"I still do believe there’s a decent chance he is on the team by late November/Early December, but what’s the point of this? Of course the Bucs aren’t counting on it… but you can’t say it’s not something they’ve thought about and are hoping for," one fan added.

"I can guarantee that come January & the Bucs are making a playoff push this conversation changes.." one fan added.

"Gronk is happy. Let that man be. Cam Brate, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft time. LFG," one fan added.

Gronkowski could ultimately return, though it doesn't sound like it's going to happen.

The Bucs will open the 2022 season on Sunday against the Cowboys.