Bucs Offensive Lineman Carted Off Field, Ruled 'Out' Of Tonight's Preseason Game

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another Buccaneers offensive lineman went down with an injury during Saturday night's preseason about.

Bucs offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie had to be carted off the field during Saturday night's preseason game between the Buccaneers and Titans. The team has officially ruled him "out" for the remainder of the contest.

Stinnie is competing for a starting gig on Tampa Bay's already-depleted offensive line.

"Bucs’ G Aaron Stinnie has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Tennessee with a knee injury that caused him to be carted off," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs insider Greg Auman adds Stinnie wasn't putting any weight on his leg.

"Aaron Stinnie carted off the field. Wasn't bending his left leg or putting any weight on it. Has been competing for the starting left guard job," wrote Auman.

A potentially significant blow to the Tampa Bay offense.

The Buccaneers simply can't catch a break ahead of the 2022 season.