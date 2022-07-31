Bucs Open To Rob Gronkowski Return: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has repeatedly made it clear that he is 100 percent retired from the National Football League and never coming back.

However, not everyone - including his longtime girlfriend - believes that.

The Bucs have signed his replacement in veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, but they would be open to his return if he decided to come out of retirement.

“I don’t want to deal with hypotheticals,” G.M. Jason Licht said Thursday. “We all know that Gronk is a heck of a player — it would be hard to turn down.”

Will we see Gronk back?

"They keep bringing this stuff up. I’d say it’s more than a 50/50 chance Gronk comes back mid-season. Brate is solid and if Rudolph is half decent then Tom might not need to make the call though," one fan admitted.

"Honestly he’d be foolish not to.. another chance at a ring?" another fan added.

"Tampa trying to give the entire fantasy community a brain aneurysm lol," one fan added.

Will we see Gronk back in 2022?