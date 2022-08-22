Bucs Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Absence

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert (11) talks to Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady (12) in grey shirt along the sidelines during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 21, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is finally back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old quarterback was away from the team for more than 10 days, as the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was away for personal reasons.

According to a report, Brady and his wife, Gisele, took a trip to an exclusive report. More details on Brady's absence can be viewed here.

One Bucs player had a brutally honest admission on Brady's absence last week.

“Definitely weird. Tom is such an omnipresent being.”

Brady, 45, was away from the team for roughly 11 days, before returning on Monday morning.

The Bucs are set to open the season on Sept. 11 against the Cowboys.