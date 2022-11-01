Bucs Release Player Following Tuesday's Trade Deadline

Raymond James Stadium scoreboard and pirate ship as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens September 10, 2006 in Tampa. The Ravens defeated the Bucs 27 - 0. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

An already depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line now has one fewer player.

On Tuesday, after standing pat at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The Buccaneers now have two vacated active roster spots after placing linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the injured reserve.

Johnson played just two snaps on offense and 18 on specials teams across five games. He last appeared in Tampa Bay's Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Florida alum spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he started eight of 23 games played. Johnson received his most playing time in 2020.

Tampa Bay's once formidable offensive line has experienced injuries to Ryan Jensen and Aaron Stinnie after losing Alex Cappa in free agency and Ali Marpet to retirement. The Buccaneers rank last in rushing offense, and Tom Brady got sacked three times in Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.