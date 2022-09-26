Bucs Released Wide Receiver After Mike Evans' Return

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome back Mike Evans, who served his one-game suspension on Sunday following his Week 2 altercation with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

To make room for Evans on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger on Monday.

Geiger, who was elevated from the practice squad last week, could return there if he clears waivers on Tuesday.

Although the Buccaneers were without Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, Geiger played just five offensive snaps in their Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady didn't look the rookie's way once among his season-high 42 pass attempts.

Also active in Week 2, Geiger saw eight of his nine snaps on special teams. The Texas Tech alum has yet to tally any NFL stats.

The short-handed Bucs leaned on offseason acquisition Russell Gage, who secured 12 of 13 targets for 87 yards and the team's only touchdown on Sunday. They signed and activated Cole Beasley, who recorded just 12 yards.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, head coach Todd Bowles expects Jones to return from a knee injury this Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he's uncertain if Godwin will be ready to return from a hamstring strain suffered in his first game back from a torn ACL.