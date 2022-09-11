Bucs Reportedly Make Week 1 Decision On Chris Godwin

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Chris Godwin is on track to return Sunday night.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is expected to suit up for the first time since tearing his ACL last December.

However, Rapoport warned that he may be "eased back" into action. ESPN's Adam Schefter also said Godwin could play on a "pitch count."

Godwin had tallied 1,103 yards and five touchdowns on 98 catches before suffering the season-ending injury in Week 15. Tampa Bay still gave him a three-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason.

The 26-year-old laid out his goals for the season during an appearance on David Greene's In The Moment podcast (h/t Bucs Gameday's David Harrison.)

"I would love to be there for the entire season," Godwin said. "But I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year."

Godwin may serve as a decoy when the Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Yet he's essential to Tom Brady and Co. making another deep postseason run.