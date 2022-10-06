Byron Leftwich Reacts To The Bucs' Surprising Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley retired Wednesday, two weeks after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich admitted that he didn't see the announcement coming.

"It caught me by surprise, but that’s the game," Leftwich said. "Players know first, and when you get there the best thing to do is get out."

Leftwich said the 33-year-old wide receiver chose wisely if he had any reservations since football is "a tough game to play halfway in and halfway out."

Beasley signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad on Sept. 20 and joined the active roster before Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. He caught four of five targets for 17 yards in two games,

The Bucs have dealt with numerous injuries -- and a Mike Evans suspension -- at the position early this season, but Beasley played just four snaps when Chris Godwin and Julio Jones returned last Sunday night.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons, and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agents told NFL Network.

Beasley tallied 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns over his career. The undrafted free agent out of SMU spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before collecting 231 catches in three years with the Buffalo Bills.