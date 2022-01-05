California Governor’s Office Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played at LA’s SoFi Stadium on February 13. But factors outside the NFL’s control might keep that from happening.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the United States, the NFL is reportedly eyeing backup sites for their annual title game in the event things get out of hand in California. But California governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t appear to have any plans to shut things down for now.

Per California Capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office has addressed Super Bowl LVI. Newsom’s spokesperson said that California is looking forward to the event and working with the NFL to ensure it goes on safely.

“California is looking forward to hosting, and says the state is working with the NFL to have a safe and exciting event,” the spokesperson said.

On the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, a spokesperson with the Governor's office wanted to be clear: California is looking forward to hosting, and says the state is working with the NFL to have a safe and exciting event. https://t.co/Kf8Kilk9rV — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 5, 2022

California has had some of the nation’s most stringent laws and regulations regarding COVID-19. Given how massive the state is and the density of some cities, it’s easy to understand why.

Last year’s Super Bowl was contested only after many of the worst restrictions had subsided. But even then only 25,000 fans were able to attend the game at Raymond James Stadium.

With just over a month before Super Bowl LVI, things are starting to get really bad again. And could make SoFi Stadium untenable as a venue.

Where will Super Bowl LVI take place?