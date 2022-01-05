The Spun

California Governor’s Office Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl

49ers and Chiefs helmets in front of the Lombardi Trophy ahead of the NFL Super Bowl in 2020.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played at LA’s SoFi Stadium on February 13. But factors outside the NFL’s control might keep that from happening.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the United States, the NFL is reportedly eyeing backup sites for their annual title game in the event things get out of hand in California. But California governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t appear to have any plans to shut things down for now.

Per California Capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office has addressed Super Bowl LVI. Newsom’s spokesperson said that California is looking forward to the event and working with the NFL to ensure it goes on safely.

“California is looking forward to hosting, and says the state is working with the NFL to have a safe and exciting event,” the spokesperson said.

California has had some of the nation’s most stringent laws and regulations regarding COVID-19. Given how massive the state is and the density of some cities, it’s easy to understand why.

Last year’s Super Bowl was contested only after many of the worst restrictions had subsided. But even then only 25,000 fans were able to attend the game at Raymond James Stadium.

With just over a month before Super Bowl LVI, things are starting to get really bad again. And could make SoFi Stadium untenable as a venue.

Where will Super Bowl LVI take place?

