Calvin Johnson Named Best Player Richard Sherman Faced: Fans React

CHICAGO, IL- JANUARY 03: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears on January 3, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL defensive back Richard Sherman faced a lot of great players over the course of his career.

None, though, were tougher to defend than Calvin Johnson.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver is one of the most-talented players in league history. Johnson, who retired early, was named the best player Sherman has ever faced.

That's a strong compliment, but few people - if any - will look to argue against it.

"Richard Sherman is 6’2” and CJ makes him look tiny," one fan tweeted.

"Wish he and Matt Stafford played anywhere but Detroit he might’ve played in a Super Bowl," another fan added.

"Megatron is the greatest receiver of all time," one fan tweeted.

There have been a lot of great NFL wide receivers over the past 10-20 years. Few, though, were as entertaining to watch - and difficult to cover - as Calvin Johnson.