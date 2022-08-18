Calvin Ridley Tweets Message: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In light of one significant NFL suspension, Calvin Ridley looked ahead to his potential reinstatement.

The NFL suspended the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver indefinitely through at least the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games while away from the team.

On Thursday afternoon, he looked ahead to "2023 Calvin Ridley," adding eight exclamation points for emphasis.

Ridley posted this missive shortly after news broke of the NFL and NFL Players Association agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Deshaun Watson.

Fans responded to Ridley's post by calling to lift his suspension or making the same betting jokes.

Throughout the process, fans have pointed to these cases in frustration, arguing that Ridley's punishment is too much or Watson's discipline isn't severe enough.

Ridley violated league rules by gambling on NFL games, including the Falcons, as an active player. He admitted to betting $1,500, though he reportedly wagered more, but still suggested the punishment was harsh despite acknowledging his wrongdoing.

Although Ridley clearly broke the rules, he also did something now legal in most states for civilians outside the league. Watson, on the other hand, was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by numerous massage therapists.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback maintained his innocence during Thursday's press conference shortly after the Browns released a statement in which he apologized and took accountability for his actions.

Ridley last played an NFL game on Oct. 24 before leaving the Falcons to focus on his mental health. He's eligible to return in 2023, but the league must first lift his indefinite suspension.