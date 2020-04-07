Cam Newton Makes Honest Admission About Free Agency

We don’t know where Cam Newton will be playing next season, but one thing is for sure: it won’t be with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina released Newton on March 24 following a 2019 campaign where he appeared in only two games due to injury. The Panthers would go on to sign Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year free agent deal to be the team’s new starting quarterback.

As for Newton, he’s still unsigned. The 2015 NFL MVP spoke with Chris Paul on Instagram Live earlier today and detailed what his schedule looks like now that he’s without a team for the first time in his NFL career. Newton admitted it has been “uncharted territory” for him.

“I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually,” Newton said. “I think that’s more important than anything, man. I’ve gained this interest in mediating every morning. This time for me, I’m a fish out of water.

“I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better.”

Cam Newton discusses the evolution of the black quarterback, meditation, and spiritual growth during time of uncertainty. “I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never known anything but the Carolina Panthers.” pic.twitter.com/CxoCXPkkKN — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 6, 2020

Over the weekend, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated that Newton will likely wait until after the NFL Draft to decide on a new team. There hasn’t been an overwhelming amount of interest for the soon-to-be 31-year-old, but by waiting until after the draft, he’ll have a clearer picture of what every team’s quarterback picture will look like this season.

All indications are that Newton has no intention of being a backup this fall, and he’ll choose his new home accordingly.

[ PFT ]