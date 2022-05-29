Cam Newton Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to bringing Cam Newton back for the 2022 season, but are they the only NFL team that makes sense for the former MVP quarterback?

According to one analyst, the Dallas Cowboys could make sense for the former Auburn Tigers star.

Dallas obviously has Dak Prescott at starter, but the Cowboys lack a proven, veteran backup quarterback. Perhaps Newton could be that for Dallas.

“Stylistically speaking, Newton is a better fit to backup Dak Prescott than any other available options,'' Blogging The Boys writes. "Newton’s size and physicality mirror that of Prescott without losing the mobility that make him a viable dual threat when necessary. Additionally, his wealth of experience in the NFL would provide for a less significant drop-off in the event he ever ended up actually playing.”

The Cowboys signing Newton is probably pretty unlikely. Still, there are some who are for it.

"Cam Newton has won more playoff games than the Cowboys have won in the past 20 years," one fan pointed out on Twitter.

"Dak led the Cowboys into the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 years. Get off the stat sheet. Going by stats alone Cam Newton won every game passing over 400 yards/game. No wait he went 1-15 on the season that year. Stick to fantasy football," another fan responded.

Where do you think Newton should play in 2022?