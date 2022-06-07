Cam Newton Opens Up About 2021: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2021 season, Cam Newton kept telling people how badly he wanted another shot in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers gave him that chance.

Now looking back on it, Newton wishes he never would have signed with the NFC South franchise.

In a recent interview, Newton admits he put himself in a bad spot having to start almost right away for the Panthers without much preparation.

"In Carolina, I put myself into another f—d up situation," he told "The Pivot Podcast" this week. "I signed on Thursday and was playing on Sunday. The next week, I started and I was stilly trying to learn the offense...Before I allow the narrative to be made that I don't have it anymore, I'm just saying that I put myself in a f—d up situation. That had a ricochet effect toward how people think of me."

He's not wrong. The situation he put himself in was always going to fail.

There's no one to blame but himself, though. The Panthers believed in him and that's why they threw him into the fire.

The other issue Newton now faces is his 2021 performance has made an impact in free agency.

The veteran and former NFL MVP remains unsigned.