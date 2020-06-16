Cam Newton Posts Apparent Message About His Free Agency

Three full months after NFL free agency began, Cam Newton remains on the open market. It’s looking like Cam could be waiting to see if a quarterback gets hurt during preseason.

While the 2015 NFL MVP may be biding his time right now, he’s not sitting still. Newton has posted numerous videos of himself working out and presumably showing that he’s healthy after an injury-riddled 2019 season.

This afternoon, Newton shared another message to the league. On Twitter, he posted a quote from the late civil rights leader Whitney M. Young.

“It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared,” Newton wrote. He also included a couple of photos of him working out in the gym.

It’s pretty clear that Newton is trying to tell franchises that he’s staying ready.

it IS béttér TÖ bé PRÊPARÊD fôr AN ôppôrtun1ty & nôt HAVÊ ôné … THAN tô HAVÊ àn ÖPPÖRTUN1TY ànd NÖT béPRÊPARÊD‼️ •wh1tnéyM.yöung• pic.twitter.com/0bGZmAIdSs — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) June 16, 2020

While Newton only appeared in two games in 2019, he displayed quality form in 2018. In 14 starts, the former No. 1 overall pick posted a career-high completion percentage (67.9 percent) while throwing for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Newton also added 488 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Considering how important his running ability is to his overall skill set, it makes it even more imperative that a team finds out if Newton is fully healthy before signing him.

When the 2020 season starts, Newton should be on a roster somewhere. However, when and where he actually signs remains in question.