Free Agent QB Cam Newton Posts A New Message

There might not be an athlete more motivated right now than Cam Newton. Since the Carolina Panthers released him in March, the former MVP has been posting cryptic messages and intense workouts on social media.

Newton had a great run with the Panthers, leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season. The issue for him is that he hasn’t been healthy over the past few years.

While there hasn’t been much interest on the open market for Newton up to this moment, the former Auburn star sounds ready for the next chapter of his career. His latest message on social media has to do with him bouncing back from adversity.

“They want to see me fold and I will never sell my soul,” Newton posted on Twitter. “I’m on some ish that they ain’t seen before. Dream chasing, catching all my goals.”

Thëÿ wâññâ šëë më FØŁD

âñd Ï wïłł ÑĒVĒR šëłł mÿŠØŪŁ

Ïm øñ šømë *ïšh thât thëÿ âïñt šëëñ ßĒFØRĒ

DRĒÄM ČHÄŠ1Ñ, čâtčhïñ' âłł mÿGØÄŁš‼️

-MĒĒK MÏŁŁ¥

😈ÏF »â mâñ pøššëššëd« ₩ÄŠ Ä ₽ĒRŠØÑ😈#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ#ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ

-1ØVĒ🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/ntGGcTjOyo — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) April 9, 2020

When it comes to being a pure athlete, there might not be someone more unique than Newton. He’s strong enough to shrug off tacklers, but he can also outrun defenders.

It’s still uncertain if he’ll start for a team in 2020. With the offseason basically on hold for now, it could be a while until Newton signs a new deal.

Do you think Cam Newton will bounce back this season?