Cam Newton Reportedly Has 1 Clear Goal In Free Agency

It’s been nearly two weeks since Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers, but he appears no closer to finding a new team now as he did then.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cam is “in no rush” to find a new NFL team. Per the report, the former NFL MVP is willing to wait until after the NFL Draft to sign with a team because he “wants to get his spot back.”

However, there is one team that Cam does want to sign with: The New England Patriots. Fowler said simply that he is “interested” in signing with the team.

There aren’t many teams remaining with an open spot at starting quarterback. But the Patriots certainly appear to be one of them.

Newton’s free agency goal is clear: Sign with a team he can start for.

Although, even if there was mutual interest, it might be hard for the Patriots to sign Newton at market value. Per OverTheCap, they only have $1.6 million in cap space right now.

But if Bill Belichick wants Cam Newton, he can probably find a way to maneuver the cap space to get him.

It’s hard to imagine he’s eager to head into the 2020 season with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

What team will Cam Newton ultimately sign with?