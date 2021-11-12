Cam Newton Reveals What He Did After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton’s release from the New England Patriots just before the start of the 2021 season was a surprise to many. But the former Patriots quarterback apparently took the release in stride.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Cam revealed exactly what he’s been doing since he got released. He said that he’s been working on being “a full-time dad” as well as a “full-time fitness fiend” since September.

Judging by how quickly the Carolina Panthers signed Cam after meeting with him, it’s clear that the man has been staying in shape. He may even play as soon as this Sunday with only a few days of practice.

Cam himself seems confident that he’ll be ready to play. He admitted that he may not know until called upon, but believes he can conquer any mental hurdles:

“It’s always mental, you think can conquer and do anything. But you don’t know until you’re actually in that situation,” he said.

Panthers QB Cam Newton on his readiness to play: "It's always mental, you think can conquer and do anything. But you don't know until you're actually in that situation." Says he's been a "full-time dad" and a "full-time fitness fiend" since being released by New England. pic.twitter.com/KuppKUS2sy — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 12, 2021

Cam Newton went 7-8 as a starter for the New England Patriots last year. But it wasn’t one of his better seasons as he threw for just eight touchdowns to ten interceptions, and a career-low in yards per game.

An injury to quarterback Sam Darnold and overall poor offensive play led the Panthers to go back to Cam though. The team’s all-time leading passer will return for the second half of the 2021 season.

And he’s ready for it.