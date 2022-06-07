Cam Newton Reveals Where He'd Rank Himself Among Quarterbacks

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Cam Newton's confidence has always been at the forefront of his reputation. However, he could use a bit of self awareness these days.

During an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" this week, Newton said he believes he's the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

“There’s not 32 guys better than me. On my soul, on my soul, on my soul,” Newton said alongside ESPN’s Ryan Clark and former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. “At the end of the day, compare apples to apples, and oranges to oranges, certain situations for certain situations, and if you think I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a damn fool.”

Newton is clearly living in the past.

Is he currently better than at least a few current starting quarterbacks? Probably. But he's not better than at least 20 NFL starters right now.

Newton was put in a difficult situation when the Panthers signed and practically started him right away last season.

Throw out the season and results from 2020 weren't pretty, either. Newton wasn't very impactful for the Patriots that season.

Maybe Newton can turn it around later this year. First, he needs to get an opportunity.