Cam Newton Spoke Out This Week: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Cam Newton spoke out this week on the struggles he's been through over the past couple of seasons.

The longtime NFL quarterback spent the past two seasons with the Patriots and the Panthers.

Newton struggled both in New England and in Carolina.

Still, Newton believes he's worthy of a starting job in the National Football League.

"I saw myself more valuable than a Tom Brady, I saw myself more valuable than an Aaron Rodgers, than a Peyton Manning," Newton added on The Pivot.

"Because I can go into their community but they can never go to my community."

NFL fans aren't quite sure about that - or the starting claim - but Newton remains very gifted.

Now that's impressive.

But will we see Newton back in the National Football League in 2022?

The Panthers have been linked to Newton, but outside of Carolina, there does not appear to be any serious options for the former No. 1 overall pick.

For now, anyway.