Watch: Cam Newton’s Timely TD Celebration Is Going Viral

Cam Newton hasn’t had a whole lot to celebrate in 2020.

The new Patriots quarterback struggled through his first few games of the season as he adjusted to Bill Belichick’s system in New England. The team still started off 2-1 despite shaky play from their starter under center.

But things got even worse when Newton tested positive for COVID-19 in early October. The diagnosis caused the quarterback to miss the team’s week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since he’s returned from the illness, his play has gotten even worse.

Finally, on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Newton’s 2020 took a turn for the better. In the fourth quarter of the tight AFC East contest, the New England quarterback scrambled in for a 2-yard touchdown run which gave him the opportunity to celebrate.

And he did so in true 2020 fashion.

Take a look:

Cam Newton with the COVID-friendly touchdown celebration. pic.twitter.com/vD152hFgDW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 1, 2020

The Patriots quarterback appeared to spray on some fake hand sanitizer to clean his hands off before going into his vintage “Superman” celebration. The post-touchdown display probably meant even more to Newton after having recovered from the virus himself.

Unfortunately, the quarterback’s luck didn’t last. After rushing for a small gain in Buffalo territory, Newton fumbled in the last minute of the game while driving to tie up the game. The Patriots were in field goal range at the time. Buffalo won the division matchup 24-21.

With the loss, the Patriots fall back to 2-5, one of their worst seasons in the Belichick era.