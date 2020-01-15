What NFL Insider Expects Panthers To Do With Cam Newton

The Panthers have had a total overhaul over the last few years, from ownership down to new head coach Matt Rhule. That could continue to trickle down to the quarterback position, where Cam Newton has been the franchise guy since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

Injuries have derailed Cam for much of the last few seasons. He isn’t too far removed from his 2015 MVP, and looked very sharp when healthy in 2018. That season ended poorly, with a shoulder injury ending his season prematurely.

This fall, he managed just two games before the team shut him down, and he didn’t look like himself in those performances. Now, his future with the franchise is in serious doubt, as trade rumors bubbled up around midseason.

During his introductory press conference, Rhule mentioned his respect for Newton as a quarterback, but wouldn’t go into details on his plans for the former MVP.

While there has been some thought that he could be brought back next fall to finish out his very affordable contract, insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t see it happening. He thinks that Cam will be moved once he’s healthy, around March.

From his appearance on The D.A. Show with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports today:

“If Cam Newton is in his prime and healthy, and without a contract situation hanging over his head, he could fit into any offense. My understanding is that the Panthers will look to Cam Newton when he is healthy. “We don’t know for sure when he’s going to be healthy. He had surgery with hopes of being healthy in March, so that is the goal, so I would expect him to be healthy in March, right around there, and for them to seek a trade with him regardless. “Remember, Cam Newton is on the Panthers next year…he’s not going to want to go out there with no guaranteed money on a greatly undervalued deal. Because Cam Newton, when he’s healthy, is worth a lot more than the $18 million he’s going to be paid. “So, he would want a new contract, I have a hard time imagining the Panthers with a completely new regime would re-up, so to me, all signs point to him being traded regardless of the offensive scheme, and I think the Panthers will start new, probably as they should.”

Video of the interview:

So what happens to Cam Newton in Carolina? Ian Rapoport tells me he expects the Panthers to trade him in March. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/MAHDjLbOcd — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 15, 2020

Luke Kuechly, the face of the Panthers’ defense over the last few years, made the surprising decision to retire at 28 on Tuesday. Now, with the potential for a Cam Newton trade, we’re really moving on to a whole new era of Panthers football.

The Panthers finished with a 5-11 record on the season, netting them the No. 7 pick in April’s 2020 NFL Draft.

[The D.A. Show]