Camille Kostek Has Honest Admission On Rob Gronkowski Retiring

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Rob Gronkowski announced in June that he's retiring from the NFL. It's the second time that he has made this announcement.

Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was asked about his retirement during a recent interview.

Kostek made it clear that she supports and respects Gronkowski's decision.

"I support his decision either way," Kostek told PEOPLE. "Ultimately, football is a very physical sport and we only have one body. We have to take care of it."

Kostek added: "I totally respect his wishes to step out."

Interestingly enough, Kostek said back in July that she wouldn't be surprised if Gronkowski returned to the gridiron.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again," she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Maybe things have changed since then.

If Gronkowski is officially retired for good, it'll be interesting to see what's next for him.