Camille Kostek Reveals If She Thinks Gronk Will Stay Retired: Fans React

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Rob Gronkowski announced his NFL retirement earlier this summer, but his girlfriend isn't buying it.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Kostek admitted that she doesn't think this will be Gronkowski's last retirement.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said during Miami Swim Week. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Gronkowski, meanwhile, has said that he will stay retired - even if Brady calls him.

Not everyone is buying that, though.

"Money talks he’ll be back," one fan tweeted.

"As he should. He knows he’ll be in the HOF. Might as well hang it up, stay healthy," one fan added.

"Whatever you say Gronk, if it’s actually true then sure we’ll see you in Canton in 5 years but otherwise cmon," another fan added.

Rob and Camille, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, have been dating for several years.

Will Camille's prediction come true?