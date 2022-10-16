Camille Kostek Weighs In On Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Model Camille Kostek attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The longtime girlfriend of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors.

Kostek, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, made it clear that she believes they can work things out.

“Yes,” Kostek replied when asked if they could get back together, according to E!. “I love Tom and Gisele so much.”

Kostek has surely spent a lot of time with both Brady and Gisele, having dated Gronkowski for years.

"Camille Kostek firmly believes that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen can still bend their broken marriage," one fan wrote.

Camille and Rob, meanwhile, have been dating for several years. However, there are no wedding bells yet.

Brady, of course, has been living separately from Gisele for several months now. He attended Robert Kraft's wedding alone on Friday night.

The Bucs are set to take on the Steelers on Sunday.