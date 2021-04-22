Canadian Football League Announces Decision On Season

We’ve got some goods news, football fans. After cancelling the 2020 season, the Canadian Football League will return later this year.

CFL leaders chose to cancel the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The tough decision put plenty of athletes out of work for a year. Luckily, a 2021 season will be played.

The Canadian Football League will begin the 2021 season on Aug. 5. Teams will play 14 games and the Grey Cup will take place on Dec. 12.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the CFL’s latest announcement is the fact the league is having discussions with the XFL about a potential collaboration. We’re not sure what it’d actually look like, but sign us up.

“Our discussions with the XFL have been very positive,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, via Pro Football Talk. “What we’re looking at and what we’ve been working on on our own is improving our business model. We’ve made a lot of adjustments in the past number of months to make sure that we’ve got the best business model possible. The discussions with the XFL are really focused on that. How would working together help to improve the business model? When you get that answer, you have nearly an infinite list of possibilities on how you would make it work. What our fans really deserve and what our amateur football partners really deserve is a business that’s as good as our game. That’s what we’re working to deliver here.”

The XFL, of course, garnered plenty of viewers before it had to shut down due to the pandemic.

The league is now backed by Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and has all the makings of being successful in coming years.

A CFL-XFL collaboration could be a massive success for both leagues.